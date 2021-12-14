Left Menu

EU in talks with USA, UK over possible Russia sanctions

The European Union is in talks with the United States and Britain about possible financial sanctions on Russia in the case of an offensive on Ukraine, a German government source said on Tuesday ahead of an EU summit this week. U.S. intelligence assesses that Russia could be planning a multi-front offensive on Ukraine as early as next year, involving up to 175,000 troops.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 14-12-2021 18:09 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 18:09 IST
EU in talks with USA, UK over possible Russia sanctions
  • Country:
  • Germany

The European Union is in talks with the United States and Britain about possible financial sanctions on Russia in the case of an offensive on Ukraine, a German government source said on Tuesday ahead of an EU summit this week. The summit will send a strong message of solidarity with Ukraine as well as a warning shot to Russia over its military build-up on the border, the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"We want to send a clear signal to Moscow that any violation of the border will not be accepted," the source added. U.S. intelligence assesses that Russia could be planning a multi-front offensive on Ukraine as early as next year, involving up to 175,000 troops. The Kremlin denies it plans to invade and says the West is gripped by Russophobia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

 Uganda
2
How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Using Mobile Apps

How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Us...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to track COVID-19 cases; Australia shortens wait time for COVID-19 booster doses as Omicron cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to tr...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Hungary calls France a partner before Macron-Orban meeting; U.N. chief urges action on 'killer robots' as Geneva talks open and more

World News Roundup: Hungary calls France a partner before Macron-Orban meeti...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021