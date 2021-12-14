India's victory against Pakistan in 1971 most important victory in world history: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that in the 1971 war with India, Pakistan had lost one-third of its Army, half of its Navy and one-fourth of its Air Force, adding that the country's victory in the war proved to be the most important victory in the world history. Addressing the 'Vijay Parv Samapan Samaroh' here today, Rajnath said, "India's victory in the Indo-Pakistani War in 1971 proved to be the most important victory in world history. Pakistan had lost one-third of its army, half of its navy and one-fourth of its air force in this war."

The Defence Minister further termed the surrender of 93,000 Pakistani soldiers in the 1971 war as a "historic surrender in the history of the world." Lauding the efforts of the security forces in defending the Indian borders, the Defence Minister said, "You have been the guards of our unity and integrity including the borders of our country. Today our country is moving forward on its path of progress uninterrupted. The country sleeps soundly because people like are remain awake. Your sacrifice towards the country cannot be repaid."

Rajnath had inaugurated 'Swarnim Vijay Parv', an event commemorating the valour and professionalism of the Armed Forces and their contribution to the liberation of Bangladesh in the Indo-Pak 1971 war, at India Gate Lawns in the national capital on December 12. The event marked the culmination of year-long celebrations of 50 years of India's victory in the war.

The year-long journey of the Victory Flame, the Swarnim Vijay Mashal which, having traversed the length and breadth of the country and collected soil samples from the villages of the gallant soldiers of the war, will converge in New Delhi on December 16, 2021 in a grand ceremony. (ANI)

