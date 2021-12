BRIEF-EMA Says Advice On Merck COVID-19 Pill Unchanged As It Reviews New Data

European Medicines Agency (EMA): * EMA: EMA REVIEWING NEW DATA ON EFFECTIVENESS OF LAGEVRIO (MOLNUPIRAVIR) FOR THE TREATMENT OF COVID-19: 14/12/2021

* EMA SAYS EARLIER RECOMMENDATIONS ON COVID-19 PILL LAGEVRIO REMAIN UNCHANGED * EMA: UPDATED RESULTS SHOW LAGEVRIO REDUCED RISK OF HOSPITALISATION/DEATH IN PEOPLE WITH COVID-19 AT HIGHER RISK OF SEVERE DISEASE FROM 9.7% IN PLACEBO GROUP TO 6.8% IN LAGEVRIO GROUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)