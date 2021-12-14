Russia sanctions debate shouldn't single out Nord Stream 2 - German govt source

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline should not be singled out in discussions over possible sanctions on Russia over the Ukraine crisis as there are other Gazprom pipelines to Europe, a German government source said on Tuesday. Western countries have threatened to impose tough economic and political sanctions on Moscow should it invade Ukraine.

Russia needs to explain the goal of its military build-up on Ukraine's border, the German government source said, two days before EU leaders are due to meet in Brussels to discuss the issue. The source added the best answer to the Russian threat was not arms deliveries to Ukraine but a de-escalation of the situation whicht could be engineered by a revival of negotiations between Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine in the so-called Normandy format.

