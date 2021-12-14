Minor fire breaks out in Mumbai college room, doused; no report of injury

A minor fire broke out in a first floor room of a college in Kandivali West in Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon, though there were no reports of injuries to anyone and it was doused in an hour, an official said.

The fire was confined to a waste heap and was doused after five fire-tending vehicles, three water tankers and personnel were deployed, he said.

''It was a level 1 (low intensity) fire. There are no reports of injuries to anyone. The exact cause of the fire is being probed,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)