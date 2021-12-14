Maha govt to oversee development of area around war memorial at Koregaon-Bhima

The Maharashtra government from now on will plan for beautification and other development aspects of the area surrounding the historic 'Victory Pillar' at Koregaon-Bhima in Pune district, a site revered by the Dalit community, Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde said on Tuesday.

He asked officials to prepare a Rs 100-crore development plan for the place located on the outskirts of Pune city.

Munde was speaking at a meeting with senior officials held under his chairmanship at the Social Justice Department here in the backdrop of 'Shaurya Din Abhiwadan' programme to be organised on January 1.

“The Department of Social Justice will henceforth organise and plan for basic facilities, beautification and other development in the area of the historic Victory Pillar at Koregaon Bhima in Pune district, which is considered a symbol of bravery,” he said.

Vijaystambh, or 'Victory Pillar', is a historical heritage site visited by members of the Dalit community to commemorate the triumph of a Dalit-dominated British Army over forces of the Brahmin Peshwa rulers of Pune, led by Peshwa Bajirao II, at Koregaon on January 1, 1818.

“In order to develop and beautify this place, a comprehensive development plan of up to Rs 100 crore should be prepared and submitted for approval within a month, for which funds will be made available,” said Munde.

A committee of Pune district collector and the Social Welfare Commissioner has been constituted to prepare this comprehensive development plan.

The year 2018 marked the 200th anniversary of the battle between the Dalit-dominated British Army and the Peshwas. To mark the occasion, a large number of people had gathered at Koregaon-Bhima, where violent clashes broke out on January 1, 2018, resulting in the death of one person and injuries to several others.

A judicial commission is investigating the violence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)