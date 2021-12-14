Left Menu

Maha govt to oversee development of area around war memorial at Koregaon-Bhima

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-12-2021 19:12 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 19:12 IST
Maha govt to oversee development of area around war memorial at Koregaon-Bhima
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government from now on will plan for beautification and other development aspects of the area surrounding the historic 'Victory Pillar' at Koregaon-Bhima in Pune district, a site revered by the Dalit community, Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde said on Tuesday.

He asked officials to prepare a Rs 100-crore development plan for the place located on the outskirts of Pune city.

Munde was speaking at a meeting with senior officials held under his chairmanship at the Social Justice Department here in the backdrop of 'Shaurya Din Abhiwadan' programme to be organised on January 1.

“The Department of Social Justice will henceforth organise and plan for basic facilities, beautification and other development in the area of the historic Victory Pillar at Koregaon Bhima in Pune district, which is considered a symbol of bravery,” he said.

Vijaystambh, or 'Victory Pillar', is a historical heritage site visited by members of the Dalit community to commemorate the triumph of a Dalit-dominated British Army over forces of the Brahmin Peshwa rulers of Pune, led by Peshwa Bajirao II, at Koregaon on January 1, 1818.

“In order to develop and beautify this place, a comprehensive development plan of up to Rs 100 crore should be prepared and submitted for approval within a month, for which funds will be made available,” said Munde.

A committee of Pune district collector and the Social Welfare Commissioner has been constituted to prepare this comprehensive development plan.

The year 2018 marked the 200th anniversary of the battle between the Dalit-dominated British Army and the Peshwas. To mark the occasion, a large number of people had gathered at Koregaon-Bhima, where violent clashes broke out on January 1, 2018, resulting in the death of one person and injuries to several others.

A judicial commission is investigating the violence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

 Uganda
2
How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Using Mobile Apps

How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Us...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to track COVID-19 cases; Australia shortens wait time for COVID-19 booster doses as Omicron cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to tr...

 Global
4
Five-star Hyderabad thrash NorthEast Utd in dominating display

Five-star Hyderabad thrash NorthEast Utd in dominating display

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021