Lakhimpur incident: Priyanka demands sacking of MoS Home, accuses PM of having 'anti-farmer mindset'

With the SIT on the Lakhimpur Kheri incident terming it a ''pre-planned conspiracy'', Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of having an ''anti-farmer mindset'' and demanded that he initiate an inquiry into the role of Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni in the matter and sack him immediately.

Her attack on the prime minister came after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, in which eight persons were killed in October, recommended prosecution of all the accused, including the son of Union MoS for Home Mishra, under attempt to murder charge, among others. The SIT has termed the October 3 incident a ''pre-planned conspiracy causing death''.

''Due to the court's rebuke and because of 'satyagraha', now even the police is saying that the son of the Minister of State for Home had conspired and crushed the farmers,'' Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

She demanded that there should be an inquiry into the role of the Minister of State for Home in the ''conspiracy''.

''But @narendramodi ji, due to anti-farmer mindset, you have not even removed him from his post,'' the Congress general secretary said.

In a statement, Priyanka Gandhi said that when the SIT has stated that the Lakhimpur ''farmer massacre'' was a pre-planned act then why are Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah ''protecting'' the Minister of State for Home.

''The victims' families and we, doing satyagraha, have been demanding since day one that the minister...should be dismissed. Because the people present at the spot and the families of the victims had clearly stated that the violence was done with a conspiracy and the farmers were crushed,'' Priyanka Gandhi said.

''However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, Home Minister Amit Shah ji and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji openly demonstrated their anti-farmer mindset, shared the stage with Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni and gave him protection,'' she said.

The minister is still in his post and no action has been taken against him, she said.

''The minister...should be sacked from the Union Cabinet and his role in the Lakhimpur farmer massacre should be investigated,'' Priyanka Gandhi demanded.

She said that if the SIT itself is saying that it was a deliberate act then it should be probed as to what was the role of the minister in this conspiracy.

''It is also a matter of investigation that why Modi ji's government and Yogi Adityanath ji's government have given protection to the minister till now and why did they not order an inquiry in this direction,'' she said.

''Modi ji, farmers do not want to listen to your hollow words. As the prime minister, it is your constitutional and moral responsibility to ensure justice for them. Immediately initiate an inquiry into the role of the minister...in the conspiracy of Lakhimpur farmer massacre and sack him immediately,'' Priyanka Gandhi said.

Eight persons, including four farmers, were killed during a farmers' protest on October 3 in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh. Four farmers were mowed down by an SUV at Lakhimpur Kheri when a group agitating against the Centre's three farm laws was holding a demonstration against the visit of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Two BJP workers and a driver were beaten to death allegedly by the angry protesters, and a local journalist was killed in the violence.

The UP government had formed a nine-member SIT to investigate both the cases. The SIT was later reconstituted by the Supreme Court.

The minister's son Ashish Mishra, Sumit Jaiswal and Ankit Das were among those arrested in the matter and are in judicial custody.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)