Rajnath Singh touches feet of 1971 war veteran's wife at event in Delhi

As a gesture of respect, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday touched the feet of Dhanno Devi, wife of Colonel Hoshiar Singh, who was decorated with Param Vir Chakra, for exhibiting exemplary courage in 1971 India-Pakistan war.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2021 19:31 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 19:31 IST
Rajnath Singh touches feet of 1971 war veteran's wife at event in Delhi
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh touching feet of wife of 1971 war veteran. Image Credit: ANI
As a gesture of respect, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday touched the feet of Dhanno Devi, wife of Colonel Hoshiar Singh, who was decorated with Param Vir Chakra, for exhibiting exemplary courage in 1971 India-Pakistan war. The Defence Minister was attending an event here when he met the wife of the war veteran.

Vijay Parv Samapan Samaroh was held in New Delhi ahead of the 50th anniversary of India's victory in the 1971 war. Taking to Twitter, Rajnath said, "Had a warm interaction with the Bangladeshi Muktijoddhas and the Indian war veterans who fought against injustice in 1971 war. The Indian Armed Forces worked together with the courageous Muktijoddhas in their valiant struggle."

War veteran Colonel Hoshiar Singh was honoured with Param Vir Chakra, the highest military honour in the country, for exhibiting exemplary courage during the 1971 war, which led to the liberation of Bangladesh, then known as East Pakistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

