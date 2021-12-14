Left Menu

Cal HC directs Bengal SEC to instal CCTV cameras in polling booths, strong room in KMC poll

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-12-2021 19:55 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 19:52 IST
Cal HC directs Bengal SEC to instal CCTV cameras in polling booths, strong room in KMC poll
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed West Bengal State Election Commission (SEC) to provide CCTV cameras in all polling booths and in the strong room where EVMs used in the December 19 Kolkata Municipal Corporation election will be kept.

The HC direction came during the hearing of a PIL moved before the court by a man claiming to be a BJP worker who prayed that all the 4,842 main and 365 additional auxiliary polling booths be kept under CCTV surveillance on the day of polling as also the strong room where the EVMs will be kept till the date of counting. The SEC submitted that provision has been made for installation of CCTV cameras in 25 per cent of the polling booths and it has no difficulty in accepting the petitioner's prayer.

the West Bengal government submitted that it has no role in this issue.

Noting that the SEC has accepted the prayer of the petitioner, the bench directed the commission to act in accordance with the statement made before the court and ''provide CCTV cameras in all the main and auxiliary polling booths as also in strong room where EVMs will be kept in the forthcoming Kolkata Municipal Corporation Election.'' PTI AMR KK KK KK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

 Uganda
2
How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Using Mobile Apps

How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Us...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to track COVID-19 cases; Australia shortens wait time for COVID-19 booster doses as Omicron cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to tr...

 Global
4
Five-star Hyderabad thrash NorthEast Utd in dominating display

Five-star Hyderabad thrash NorthEast Utd in dominating display

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021