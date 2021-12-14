UAE threatens to pull out of $23 bln F-35, drone deal with U.S.- WSJ

The United Arab Emirates is threatening to pull out of a multibillion-dollar deal to buy American-made F-35 aircraft, Reaper drones and other advanced munitions, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/united-arab-emirates-threatens-to-pull-out-of-23-billion-f-35-drone-deal-with-u-s-11639491997?page=1 on Tuesday.

The Gulf ally complained that U.S. security requirements were too onerous, the report said, citing U.S. officials.

