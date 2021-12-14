MP: 2 held for murdering woman after failed rape attempt

A 45-year-old woman was killed in Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh allegedly after a failed rape attempt, with two accused being arrested on Tuesday, a police official said.

The woman's body was found on a farm near Chamate Phate village, some 15 kilometres from the district headquarters, on Saturday, Chhegaon Makhan police station in charge Radheshyam Malviya said.

''On the basis of our probe, we rounded up Mohan and Jaipal. The two initially misled the police but later revealed they had purchased two pairs of buffaloes from the woman's family and paid a part of this amount last week,'' he said.

''On Saturday, the accused took the woman to pay the remaining amount. However, after drinking liquor, Mohan tried to rape her while Jaipal kept watch. After failing in the rape bid, Mohan strangled her,'' Malviya said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)