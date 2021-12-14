Left Menu

MP: 2 held for murdering woman after failed rape attempt

However, after drinking liquor, Mohan tried to rape her while Jaipal kept watch. After failing in the rape bid, Mohan strangled her, Malviya said.

PTI | Khandwa | Updated: 14-12-2021 20:20 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 20:20 IST
MP: 2 held for murdering woman after failed rape attempt
  • Country:
  • India

A 45-year-old woman was killed in Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh allegedly after a failed rape attempt, with two accused being arrested on Tuesday, a police official said.

The woman's body was found on a farm near Chamate Phate village, some 15 kilometres from the district headquarters, on Saturday, Chhegaon Makhan police station in charge Radheshyam Malviya said.

''On the basis of our probe, we rounded up Mohan and Jaipal. The two initially misled the police but later revealed they had purchased two pairs of buffaloes from the woman's family and paid a part of this amount last week,'' he said.

''On Saturday, the accused took the woman to pay the remaining amount. However, after drinking liquor, Mohan tried to rape her while Jaipal kept watch. After failing in the rape bid, Mohan strangled her,'' Malviya said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

 Uganda
2
How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Using Mobile Apps

How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Us...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to track COVID-19 cases; Australia shortens wait time for COVID-19 booster doses as Omicron cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to tr...

 Global
4
Five-star Hyderabad thrash NorthEast Utd in dominating display

Five-star Hyderabad thrash NorthEast Utd in dominating display

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021