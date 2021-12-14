Chopper crash: Rajasthan govt announces financial assistance of Rs 1 cr for co-pilot's family

The Rajasthan government on Tuesday announced that it would provide financial assistance of Rs 1 crore to the family of Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh, who was killed in the recent IAF helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu.

Singh, who was the co-pilot of the helicopter, was cremated in his native Ghardana Khurd village in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district on Saturday.

''The Rajasthan government has decided to provide financial assistance of Rs 1 crore to the family members of Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh, who achieved martyrdom in the recent helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu,'' Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said in a tweet in Hindi.

He said the state government is standing with Singh's family in this tough time.

Singh was among the 11 defence personnel killed along with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika after the Indian Air Force helicopter they were travelling in crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on December 8.

The lone survivor of the crash, Group Captain Varun Singh, is undergoing treatment at a military hospital in Bengaluru.

