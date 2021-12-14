Death toll in J-K terror attack rises to 3 as constable succumbs to injuries

The death toll in Monday's terrorist attack on a police bus in Jammu and Kashmir rose to three on Tuesday with a constable succumbing to his injuries, while the union territory's police chief vowed that perpetrators would be brought to justice very soon.

Constable Rameez Ahmad of the ninth battalion of the Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police died at the Army's 92 Base Hospital Tuesday morning, officials said.

The Kashmir Tigers, a little-known outfit which is believed to be a front of the Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist group, has claimed responsibility for the firing on the police bus that took place on the 20th anniversary of the attack on the Parliament Building.

Assistant Sub Inspector Ghulam Hassan and Constable Shafeeq Ali were killed in the attack on Monday, while 12 others, including Rameez, suffered injuries.

On Tuesday, Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbag Singh ordered a series of measures to be adopted while making the deployment of personnel, their travel as well as in other situations.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said the attack was pre-planned as the armed police team usually returned to its camp around the same time after performing routine duties.

''The bus carrying 25 policemen was returning to the camp as routine when three terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammad opened indiscriminate firing on the vehicle,'' the IGP told reporters at a wreath-laying ceremony for one of the slain policemen here.

Kumar said while one of the assailants was a local, the other two were foreign terrorists.

''We have got a lot of inputs on the group. We will neutralise this group very soon,'' he said.

The IGP lauded the police personnel travelling in the bus, saying they responded to the firing and ensured that the terrorists did not succeed in snatching their weapons.

''One of the terrorists was injured in the retaliatory fire and a blood trail could be seen up to quite some distance.... They have escaped towards Khrew. We are working on it, '' he added.

Kumar said the terrorists took advantage of darkness as the road leading to the police camp in Zewan on the outskirts of Srinagar was not well lit and the road opening party of security forces had left for the day.

''We are taking all precautionary measures, including installation of lights, on the road,'' he added.

Director General of Police (DGP) Singh visited the spot and then to the hospital to enquire about the condition of the injured personnel.

A police spokesman said the DGP held interaction with the officers and jawans at the Armed Police Complex in Zewan.

The DGP paid rich tributes to the slain police personnel. Two minutes' silence was observed in memory of the fallen heroes.

Singh appreciated the jawans for retaliating the terrorist attack, saying that immediate response avoided what could have been a huge loss.

The DGP also complimented the driver of the bus for his sensible and quick action during the terror attack, the spokesman said.

Singh vowed that the perpetrators would be brought to justice very soon.

The police chief directed the personnel to use protective gears while on duty for personal safety and take all protection on duty as well as during travel to and from camps.

''We have successfully faced challenges in the past and with the dedicated and committed efforts of Jammu and Kashmir Police and other security forces, the situation is progressively improving,'' Singh said.

Attempts are being made to cause damage to the peace and every such attempt would be foiled with fortitude, the DGP added. Singh also interacted with the senior officers and ordered a series of measures to be adopted while making the deployment of personnel, their travel as well as in other situations.

The police chief, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Army's 15 Corps Lt Gen D P Pandey and senior officers went to all the injured and enquired about their condition.

The DGP wished for the speedy recovery of the injured and also met their parents and relatives and assured them that all help will be provided to them.

