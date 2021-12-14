Left Menu

MP: School principal held for bribery

PTI | Mandla | Updated: 14-12-2021 20:29 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 20:29 IST
The principal of a government school was held on Tuesday allegedly for taking a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a lab assistant of another institution, a Lokayukta police official said in Mandla in Madhya Pradesh.

Rajkumar Yadav, principal of the Sankul Janshiksha Kendra in Limrua, was caught in a trap while taking Rs 10,000 as first installment after demanding Rs 20,000 from the complainant with the promise that he would get the latter posted to another school, Lokayukta inspector Ghanshyam Marskole said.

Yadav has been held under Prevention of Corruption Act, he added.

