Three held for sexually assaulting minor girl
Mangaluru city police have arrested three people on charges of sexually assaulting a minor girl in Ullal police station limits in Dakshina Kannada district.City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar told reporters here that two accused were from the city and another man was from Kasaragod in Kerala.
Mangaluru city police have arrested three people on charges of sexually assaulting a minor girl in Ullal police station limits in Dakshina Kannada district.
City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar told reporters here that two accused were from the city and another man was from Kasaragod in Kerala. The arrest was made after the victim's mother filed a complaint with the police alleging that the girl was sexually assaulted after giving sedatives and alcohol at an apartment in Mudipu near here. The victim has been handed over to a counselling centre, the commissioner said. One of the accused in the sexual assault case is also accused in another POCSO case in Chilimbigudde in Bajpe station limits. He has seven cases registered against him including two POSCO cases, robbery and under NDPS act, he said.
