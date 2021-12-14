Any ban selectively targeting Indian sailors unacceptable: India tells China

The Government of India has emphasized to China that any restriction selectively targeting sailors from India is unacceptable. In a written reply the Rajya Sabha, the Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said the government had taken note of a few media reports which had appeared earlier in the year on the subject.

"The government had therefore taken up the matter with the Chinese side. The government emphasized to the Chinese side that any restriction selectively targeting sailors from India is unacceptable," Sonowal said. The minister was replying to a question whether it has come to the notice of the ministry that China has imposed unofficial ban on Indian seafarers and prohibited entry/berth of ships with Indian seafarers.

Sonowal said that there has been no impact on the job of Indian seafarers except for in the cruise shipping which ceased operations due to Covid pandemic. Considering the potential humanitarian crisis onboard these vessels, it was decided to provide all assistance to the owners/managers of the vessel to effect crew change and repatriate the crew, he said.

Earlier, according to the Directorate General of Shipping, one Indian vessel M.V Jag Anand owned by Great Eastern Shipping Company had arrived at the Port of Jingtang, North China on June 13, 2020 for discharging of coal that it had loaded in Australia. The vessel had 23 Indian Crews onboard. The vessel was stranded on account of difficulties faced by them regarding Crew Change at Chinese Ports as the Chinese Port Authorities have banned the entries of Foreigners w.e.f. March 28, 2020 and suspended all visa and residence permits with a view to controlling the spread of Covid-19. The vessel was waiting at the port of Jintang, China till the first week of January 2021.

Further, information was also received for one foreign flag vessel M.V. Anastasia with 16 Indian seafarers onboard stranded at Caofeidian Anchorage, China since August 3, 2020. Also, because of the sustained efforts of the Government of India, MV JAG ANAND was allowed to sail to Japan. The vessel disembarked the crew on January 18, 2021 at Chiba, Japan.

Similarly, the matter regarding the Crew change of vessel MV ANASTASIA was also resolved on February 10, 2021 as the vessel, MV ANASTASIA was diverted from Caofeidian Anchorage, China to Iwakuni Anchorage, Japan. Further, due to COVID-19 pandemic, restrictions were imposed and ships were kept waiting at anchorages and it also prevented crew changes. (ANI)

