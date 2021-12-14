MoS V Muraleedharan receives new Ambassador of Sierra Leone to India

Ministry of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan received Ambassador Rashid Sesay to take charge for Sierra Leone in India.

"Glad to receive new Ambassador of Sierra Leone to India H.E. Rashid Sesay, with residence at Abu Dhabi. Conveyed my best wishes for his successful tenure," tweeted V Muraleedharan

"Reaffirmed our strong commitment to further strengthen the bilateral space for the mutual benefit of both our peoples," he said. (ANI)

