Two men accused of inciting youth to join ISIS plead guilty in NIA court

Two people accused of instigating youths to join terrorist organisation ISIS filed a written plea on Tuesday in a special NIA court in Mumbai stating they plead guilty.

Rizwan Ahmed and Mohsin Sayyed, in their affidavit, said they ''regret and feel remorseful'' of their unlawful act.

The two had orally pleaded guilty before Special Judge A T Wankhede in the previous hearing, after which the court asked them to file a written plea.

Ahmed and Sayyed, in the affidavit, said they want to return to the mainstream and rehabilitate themselves, adding they were voluntarily pleading guilty without any interference, threat, coercion or undue influence and understand the consequences.

The affidavit added that the accused were ''merely involved in propagation of banned terrorist organisation and never involved in any type of violence or killings''.

The prosecution has not raised any objection to their plea. The court has kept the matter for final decision on December 21.

Ahmed and Sayyed, who were held by the National Investigation Agency in 2016 from Malvani in the northern part of Mumbai, are accused of indoctrinating one Ayaz Mohamad in 2015 as well as many other youths to join the ISIS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)