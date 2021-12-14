Left Menu

Maha: Domestic help kills woman employer in Jalna, attempts suicide

Sangeeta Alokchand Lahoti had fired her domestic help of many years, identified as Bhima Dhande 55, but had recently reinstated him, an official said.On Tuesday, Dhande approached Sadar Bazar police station claiming he was beaten up by Lahoti. Her husband and nephew filed a cross complaint against him.

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 14-12-2021 20:55 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 20:55 IST
A 60-year-old woman was stabbed to death allegedly by her domestic help on Tuesday, who tried to commit suicide later, police in Jalna in Maharashtra said.

Sangeeta Alokchand Lahoti had fired her domestic help of many years, identified as Bhima Dhande (55), but had recently reinstated him, an official said.

''On Tuesday, Dhande approached Sadar Bazar police station claiming he was beaten up by Lahoti. Her husband and nephew filed a cross complaint against him. When they reached home, they found Lahoti dead in a pool of blood. Dhande was found in an unconscious state in the home after consuming poison and has been hospitalised,'' he said.

Inspector Anirudh Nandekar said a probe was underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

