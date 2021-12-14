Left Menu

UAE threatens to pull out of $23 bln F-35, drone deal with U.S.- WSJ

F-35 contractor Lockheed Martin Corp, the U.S. State Department and the UAE foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The UAE signed an agreement with the United States to purchase 50 F-35 jets and up to 18 armed drones, people familiar with the situation told Reuters https://www.reuters.com/article/usa-emirates-f35-int/uae-signs-deal-with-u-s-to-buy-50-f-35-jets-and-up-to-18-drones-sources-idUSKBN29P2C0 in January.

The United Arab Emirates is threatening to pull out of a $23 billion deal to buy American-made F-35 aircraft, Reaper drones and other advanced munitions, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/united-arab-emirates-threatens-to-pull-out-of-23-billion-f-35-drone-deal-with-u-s-11639491997?page=1 on Tuesday.

The Gulf ally complained that U.S. security requirements were too onerous, the report said, citing American officials. F-35 contractor Lockheed Martin Corp, the U.S. State Department and the UAE foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The UAE signed an agreement with the United States to purchase 50 F-35 jets and up to 18 armed drones, people familiar with the situation told Reuters https://www.reuters.com/article/usa-emirates-f35-int/uae-signs-deal-with-u-s-to-buy-50-f-35-jets-and-up-to-18-drones-sources-idUSKBN29P2C0 in January. The UAE, one of Washington’s closest Middle East allies, had long expressed interest in acquiring the stealthy F-35 jets made by Lockheed Martin, and was promised a chance to buy them in a side deal when it agreed to normalize relations with Israel in August 2020.

On Dec. 4, a UAE defence ministry official said that a deal to purchase French Rafale fighter jets would complement the Gulf country's planned deal to buy the American-made F-35 warplanes and was not a replacement for them.

