Maha: 4 held with leopard skin in Wardha

Four persons were arrested and a leopard skin seized in a joint operation by a team of the Nagpur and Wardha forest divisions, an official said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip off, the team held the four from a bus stop in Wardha after they arrived there to sell the leopard skin on Monday, he said.

They have been charged under the Wildlife Protection Act, he added.

