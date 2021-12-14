Left Menu

Maha: 4 held with leopard skin in Wardha

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 14-12-2021 21:02 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 21:02 IST
Maha: 4 held with leopard skin in Wardha
Four persons were arrested and a leopard skin seized in a joint operation by a team of the Nagpur and Wardha forest divisions, an official said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip off, the team held the four from a bus stop in Wardha after they arrived there to sell the leopard skin on Monday, he said.

They have been charged under the Wildlife Protection Act, he added.

