Ajay Mishra should be sacked immediately, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra after SIT probe report surfaces

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday demanded that the Centre speed up the probe into the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and said that the Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra should be sacked with immediate effect. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra issued a press statement today in the matter. She said, "Two months after the Lakhimpur farmer massacre, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) says that the son of Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni, namely Ashish and the other accused did not commit the criminal act out of negligence and neglect, but did it deliberately with the intention of killing them according to a pre-planned plan."

"In this case, the farmers said from the very beginning, that the son of the Minister of State for Home had conspired to carry out this incident. The Supreme Court had also expressed concern over ensuring a fair and thorough investigation into the incident and expressed displeasure over the slow pace of investigation and the manner of investigation," she said. The Congress leader claimed that the SIT admitted that the Lakhimpur farmer massacre was done with a plan. "Then why are the Prime Minister and the Home Minister protecting the Minister of State for Home Affairs?" she questioned.

"Victims' families and we, who are doing Satyagraha, have been demanding since day one, that the Minister of State for Home should be postponed, she said. "People present at the spot and the families of the victims had clearly stated that the violence was done after a conspiracy and the farmers were crushed. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, Home Minister Amit Shah ji and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji openly demonstrated their anti-farmer mentality by sharing the stage with Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni and gave them protection. They are still in their posts and no action has been taken against them," she said.

"The Minister of State for Home should be sacked from the Union Cabinet and his role in the Lakhimpur farmer massacre should be investigated," the Congress leader said. On October 3, a vehicle allegedly crushed down farmers who were protesting against the farm laws. Reportedly, the vehicle belonged to Ashish, who is the son of Union MoS Ajay Mishra Teni. (ANI)

