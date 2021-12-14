Indian Navy conducts 'Goa liberation' Diamond Jubilee seminar

A seminar was organised on Tuesday by Goa Naval Area at Raj Hans auditorium in the Dabolim village of the state to commemorate the Diamond Jubilee of the liberation of Goa, said the press statement issued by the Ministry of Defence. The seminar was attended by eminent speakers and senior delegates from the military as well as the academia.

Governor of Goa, PS Sreedharan Pillai was the Chief Guest and delivered the keynote address at the inaugural session while Rear Admiral Philipose G Pynumootil, Flag Officer Commanding Goa Area delivered the welcome address. Delivering the keynote address, the Governor appreciated the Navy's initiative of delving into the history of the liberation of Goa and pointed out that such deliberations are needed to enhance awareness in the public, especially the youth, on the sacrifices made by previous generations, including the armed forces, in nation-building.

Addressing the seminar, Vice Admiral AB Singh, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command brought out that the growth of Goa and the Indian Navy in the region has been synonymous and the liberation happening simultaneously with the commissioning of INS Vikrant, the first aircraft carrier of Indian Navy, and the Navy's effort in developing Dabolim airfield into a full-fledged air station. The first session of the occasion featured a broad analysis of sea power in the liberation of Goa by Rear Admiral SY Shrikhande.

This was followed by an expose on the role of the Indian Army in the liberation of Goa by Brigadier AS Sawhney and Colonel Manvendra Nagaich of the 2 Signal Training Centre, Goa, the release said. The second session saw an interesting mix of papers, starting with "Goa's Struggle for Freedom: Azad Gomantak Dal and Gunpowder Resistance" by Dr Seema S Risbud, Associate Professor at Department of History, Goa University, it said.

The seminar ended with an overview of post-colonial Goa and its political economy of transformation presented by Parag D Parobo, Assistant Professor of History, Goa University, it added. The State Governor also felicitated veterans of the Goa liberation effort on the occasion. (ANI)

