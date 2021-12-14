MP: 12 cows found dead in overloaded truck in Jabalpur

As many as 12 cows were found dead and 32 rescued from a truck in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, police said.

The truck, which was overloaded with cattle, was intercepted near Patan bypass and the rescued animals were sent to a civic-run shelter, Madhotal Town police station Inspector Reena Pandey told PTI.

''Twelve cows were found dead in the truck, which has a number plate of Nanded in Maharashtra. The driver and helper of the truck fled. The tip off was given by VHP functionaries. Details of the route, destination, cattle are part of the probe,'' she said.

A case was registered under MP Govansh Vadh Pratishedh Adhiniyam and Indian Penal Code, Pandey said.

