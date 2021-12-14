Home ministry approves setting up National Cyber Forensic Laboratory in Central Forensic Science Laboratory, Hyderabad

Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday informed that it has approved setting up a National Cyber Forensic Laboratory for evidentiary purposes in the Central Forensic Science Laboratory, Hyderabad. In a written reply in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Home Affairs, Ajay Kumar Mishra said, "The Ministry has seven Central Forensic Science Laboratories in the country which have dedicated facilities for electronic forensic, including computer and cyber forensics. A state-of-the-art National Cyber Forensic Laboratory (NCFL) has been established at CyPAD, Dwarka, New Delhi to provide early-stage cyber forensic assistance to Investigating Officers (IOs) of State/UT Police."

"Further, as per available information, Cyber forensic-cum-training laboratories have been commissioned in 28 States/Union Territories, namely Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Odisha, Sikkim, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Punjab, Assam, Tripura, Puducherry, Jammu and Kashmir, Chandigarh, Rajasthan and West Bengal," the reply read. The written reply said, "The Ministry has approved setting up a National Cyber Forensic Laboratory for Evidentiary purposes in the Central Forensic Science Laboratory, Hyderabad. The capacity addition will strengthen the mechanism to deal with cyber crimes in a comprehensive and coordinated manner."

As per available information, the Central Forensic Science Laboratories are using the available resources for early disposal of cases. Information on State Forensic Science Laboratories is not maintained centrally, the Ministry said. (ANI)

