Maha; Govt hospital staffer held for molesting pregnant woman

PTI | Latur | Updated: 14-12-2021 21:45 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 21:45 IST
A government hospital staffer was arrested in Udgir in Latur for allegedly molesting a pregnant woman, a police official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at the government hospital on Sunday and the health worker, identified as Sachin Rajmane (30), was arrested on Monday, said Inspector Gorakh Dive.

Rajmane has been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

