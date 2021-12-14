Left Menu

Grp Capt Varun Singh's condition continues to be 'critical but stable'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2021 21:45 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 21:45 IST
The condition of Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the IAF helicopter crash near Coonoor, continues to be ''critical but stable'', officials said on Tuesday.

Group Captain Singh is undergoing treatment at a military hospital in Bengaluru.

Last Thursday, Group Captain Singh was shifted to the Command Hospital in Bengaluru from Wellington in Tamil Nadu.

The Group Captain was admitted to a hospital in Wellington with severe burn injuries on Wednesday following the crash.

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 armed forces personnel were killed in the Mi-17V5 helicopter crash near Coonoor.

Group Captain Singh, a decorated officer, was on board the Russian-made chopper as the liaison officer for the visit of Gen Rawat, India's senior-most military officer, to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington.

He was conferred the Shaurya Chakra in August for averting a possible mid-air accident after his Tejas light combat aircraft developed a major technical snag last year.

