Rajya Sabha passes Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Bill, 2021

Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed the Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Bill, 2021. The bill seeks amendment in the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946. It also replaces the Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 which was promulgated on November 14.

In the ongoing winter session of the Parliament, Rajya Sabha was adjourned till December 15 amid ruckus by the Opposition demanding revocation of 12 suspended MPs. The ruckus created as the Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu refused to consider the demand of Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge to revoke the suspension of 12 MPs and started Zero Hour.

The winter session is scheduled to conclude on December 23. (ANI)

