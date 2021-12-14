Considerations for highways to be used by armed forces cannot be same as for other roads: SC

The Supreme Court said on Tuesday the considerations governing the construction of highways which may be used by the armed forces cannot be the same as those for other roads in hilly and mountainous regions.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud said it was required to arrive at a delicate balance of environmental considerations such that they do not impede infrastructural development, specifically in areas of strategic importance crucial to the security of the nation.

The top court said a 2018 circular of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) did not entirely bar the construction of double-lane highways in hilly and mountainous terrains.

It said given the lack of clarity on the issue in MoRTH circulars, the 2020 MoRTH circular was brought in.

The circular of 2020 reiterates the 2019 IRC (Indian Road Congress) Guidelines and states that roads in hilly and mountainous terrain, which act as feeder roads to the India-China border, should be of double lane paved shoulder (DL-PS) configuration, with a 7m carriageway and 1.5m paved shoulder.

''Neither the 2012 nor the 2018 MoRTH circulars specifically addressed the issue of strategic border roads. The considerations for development of national highways in plains and in hilly and mountainous regions are not identical.

''Similarly, the considerations governing the construction of highways that are strategic roads from a defence perspective, and may be used by the armed forces of the nation, cannot be the same as those for other roads in hilly and mountainous regions,'' the bench, also comprising Justices Surya Kant and Vikram Nath, said.

On the issue of sustainable development, the apex court said the principle is deep-rooted in the jurisprudence of Indian environmental law.

''It has emerged as a multi-faceted principle, which does not prohibit development, but structures it around what is sustainable. Sustainable development incorporates two related ideas -- development which not only ensures equity between the present and the future generations but also development which ensures equity between different sections of society at present.

''However, while the principle has deep roots, there is a lack of consensus on how to ascertain whether a particular developmental project abides by the principle of sustainable development,'' the bench said.

The top court said without a common benchmark or standard being applied by the court in its analysis of the impact of development projects, the principle of sustainable development may create differing and arbitrary metrics (depending on the nature of individual projects).

''This not only creates uncertainty within the law, but makes the application of the principle of sustainable development selective, taking away from its potential to drive sustained change. A cogent remedy to this problem is to adopt the standard of the 'environmental rule of law' to test governance decisions under which developmental projects are approved,'' the bench said.

The top court allowed double lane widening of the strategic Chardham highway project in Uttarakhand, observing that the country's security concerns may change over time and the recent past has thrown serious national security challenges.

The 83-page judgement came on a plea of the Defence Ministry to modify its earlier order and plea of an NGO, Citizens for Green Doon, against the widening of the road.

