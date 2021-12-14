Ex-village head shot dead in Greater Noida

A 65-year-old former village head was shot dead by unidentified persons in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The accused were on a motorcycle when they intercepted Nanhu Singh, the former head of Nainsukh village, alone in a farmland in the Dadri area, the police said.

While the identity of the accused was yet to be confirmed, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Vishal Pandey said police teams have been formed and an investigation is underway.

''After the primary probe, it has come to light that Singh had a dispute with some people and that could also be the reason behind the killing. However, all angles are being examined in the case and further action will be taken accordingly,'' Pandey said.

''Forensic experts, technical experts have also been roped in the investigation for an early breakthrough in the case,” he added.

In view of the tension sparked due to the daylight killing, police force has been deployed in and around the village, according to officials.

The body has been sent for postmortem and further legal proceedings are underway, the police added.

