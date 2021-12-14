Left Menu

Ex-village head shot dead in Greater Noida

PTI | Noida | Updated: 14-12-2021 21:53 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 21:53 IST
Ex-village head shot dead in Greater Noida
  • Country:
  • India

A 65-year-old former village head was shot dead by unidentified persons in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The accused were on a motorcycle when they intercepted Nanhu Singh, the former head of Nainsukh village, alone in a farmland in the Dadri area, the police said.

While the identity of the accused was yet to be confirmed, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Vishal Pandey said police teams have been formed and an investigation is underway.

''After the primary probe, it has come to light that Singh had a dispute with some people and that could also be the reason behind the killing. However, all angles are being examined in the case and further action will be taken accordingly,'' Pandey said.

''Forensic experts, technical experts have also been roped in the investigation for an early breakthrough in the case,” he added.

In view of the tension sparked due to the daylight killing, police force has been deployed in and around the village, according to officials.

The body has been sent for postmortem and further legal proceedings are underway, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

 Uganda
2
How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Using Mobile Apps

How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Us...

 India
3
Five-star Hyderabad thrash NorthEast Utd in dominating display

Five-star Hyderabad thrash NorthEast Utd in dominating display

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to track COVID-19 cases; Australia shortens wait time for COVID-19 booster doses as Omicron cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to tr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021