Maha: Man practicing as doctor with fake medical degrees held

A man who allegedly practiced as a doctor without valid permits in Virar in Palghar district and was also medical officer at the local civic body for some time was arrested on Tuesday, a police official said.

Sunil Wadkar, who operates clinics in Virar and Nalasopara, was held under IPC sections and provisions of Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act for cheating and other offences on the complaint of the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation, he said.

Incidentally, he also served as medical officer of VVMC for some time, the Virar police station official said.

''He is accused of producing fake medical degrees to get the job. Further probe is underway,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)