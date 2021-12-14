SC directs Centre, states to start process of issuing ration, voter ID, Aadhaar cards to sex workers

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Centre, all the states and union territories to commence the process of issuing voter ID, Aadhar and ration cards to sex workers and keep providing dry ration to them. A Bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao, BR Gavai and B V Nagarathna observed that fundamental rights are guaranteed to every citizen irrespective of vocation and there is a bounden duty on the government to provide basic amenities to the citizens of the country.

It said that the directions of providing ration cards to the sex workers were passed by the top court in 2011 but they remain yet to be implemented. The Supreme Court was hearing a plea filed by NGO 'Durbar Mahila Samanwaya Committee' that raised the problems faced by sex workers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The plea has highlighted the destitution faced by sex workers on account of COVID-19 and sought relief measures for over nine lakh female and transgender sex workers across India. Earlier also, the apex court had passed orders for the welfare of sex workers and asked the Centre and States to provide dry ration to them without insisting on their identity proof. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)