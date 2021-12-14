Left Menu

CMs, deputy CMs shared different good governance practices in meeting, says PM Modi

Following the meeting held with chief ministers and the deputy chief ministers of the BJP-ruled states on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi they shared different good governance practices from their respective states.

Visuals from the meeting (Photo courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Following the meeting with chief ministers and the deputy chief ministers of the BJP-ruled states on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said they shared different good governance practices from their respective states. "Earlier today, continued the discussions with @BJP4India CMs and Deputy CMs. They shared different good governance practices from their respective states," the Prime Minister tweeted.

The Prime Minister, who was on a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency Varanasi, visited Swarved Mahamandir on Tuesday. The Prime Minister on Monday had inaugurated phase 1 of the newly-constructed Kashi Vishwanath Dham, built at a cost of Rs 339 crores. (ANI)

