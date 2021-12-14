PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Ganga Expressway project in Shahjahanpur on December 18

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Ganga Expressway project in Shahjahanpur district on December 18. On the 594 km long Expressway, an airstrip will also be built in the Shahjahanpur district for emergency landing and take-off of Air Force aircraft.

According to a statement by the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday, more than half of the expressway will pass through Western Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Budaun, Shahjahanpur districts. The Ganga Expressway, connecting Eastern UP to Western UP, will directly connect with the National Capital Region (NCR).

"When the land was being bought for the Ganga Expressway, the wave of Corona was at its peak in the whole country. Despite this, 94 per cent of the land has been purchased from 83 thousand farmers for Ganga Expressway in just one year," said the statement. The government had approved the 594 km long Ganga Expressway project on November 26 last year at a cost of Rs 36,230 crore. About 7386 hectares of land is required for the project, in which more than 90 per cent of the land has been purchased from 71,621 farmers in the last four months.

94 per cent of the land has been purchased from a total of 82,750 farmers so far. About 18,55,000 saplings will be planted along the expressway for environmental protection. Energy will be produced through solar power on the land acquired in the project, which will meet the energy required for the operation of the project, according to the statement. Nine public convenience centres, seven railway over bridges, 14 major bridges, 126 minor bridges and 381 underpasses will be built for the convenience of the people. (ANI)

