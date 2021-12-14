Left Menu

India situated in 'tough neighbourhood', says Biden's pick for US envoy to India

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-12-2021 22:15 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 22:15 IST
Observing that India is situated in a “tough neighborhood”, US President Joe Biden’s nominee for next envoy to New Delhi on Tuesday told lawmakers that he will double-down on America’s efforts to strengthen India’s capacity to ''secure its borders, defend its sovereignty and deter aggression''.

Eric Michael Garcetti, 50, is currently serving as the Mayor of Los Angeles and is a personal confidant of Biden.

During his confirmation hearing for US Ambassador to India, Garcetti said, ''India is situated in a tough neighbourhood. If confirmed, I intend to double-down on our efforts to strengthen India’s capacity to secure its borders, defend its sovereignty and deter aggression.'' Garcetti said he will make the efforts ''through information sharing, counterterrorism coordination, joint freedom of navigation patrols and military exercises (which I have participated in as a naval officer alongside my Indian counterparts), and sales of our best defence technologies in order to realise the full potential of our major defence partnership”.

He said if confirmed, he will work closely with India to support a similarly bold approach to promoting green energy through the International Solar Alliance (ISA) and through the Agenda 2030 Climate and Clean Energy Partnership.

