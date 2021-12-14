Court issues another summons against Maha minister Nawab Malik in defamation case

Observing that documents and video clips cited by the complainant prima facie showed that Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik had made defamatory statements, a court here issued another summons against him in a defamation case filed by former Mumbai BJP youth wing president Mohit Kamboj Bharatiya in connection with a cruise ship drugs case. The magistrate court directed Malik to appear before it by December 30.

The summons was issued on Monday after a second defamation complaint was filed by Bharatiya but the detailed order was made available on Tuesday. This is the second such complaint filed by Bharatiya against Malik seeking action for offences under Indian Penal Code section 500 (punishment for defamation) before the court of the metropolitan magistrate in Sewree in south Mumbai.

Both the complaints pertain to multiple press conferences held by Malik after drugs were allegedly seized by the NCB from a cruise ship in Mumbai in October. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is one of the accused who was arrested in the case. He was later released on bail on the orders of the Bombay HC.

Bharatiya had alleged that Malik defamed him and his family by making baseless allegations against them.

In his order, Metropolitan Magistrate P I Mokashi observed that the documents and video clips cited by Bharatiya showed that Malik had made defamatory statements against him'' so that it can be seen by the public at large.'' The magistrate further noted that it is prima-facie proved by the complainant that the words spoken by accused Nawab Malik were such that it has harmed the reputation of the complainant. Malik had last month appeared before the magistrate court in response to a summons issued to him in a criminal defamation complaint filed by Bharatiya. The court granted Malik bail on furnishing a surety and executing a bond.

