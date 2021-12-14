100 arrested, 98 FIRs registered as part of special drive against drug abuse by Haryana Police

As many as 100 people were arrested and 98 FIRs were registered as a part of a special drive launched by Haryana Police against drug abuse as per the order of the state Health and Home Minister, Anil Vij.

As per a release from the minister, "According to the reports received from different districts, 3,315 police personnel of 442 teams raided 1,169 places in this campaign. In this raid, 3.515 kg opium, 20.034 gms smack, 117.85 gms heroin, 13.911 kg poppy husk, 35.590 kg ganja and 20 injections were seized."

Vij said that this special campaign was launched to eradicate drug addiction from the state. "The roadmap for this campaign was prepared in the recently held departmental meeting and today this campaign has been carried out by the police. Such campaigns would continue in the future as well and if needed, more strict steps would also be taken," he added. (ANI)

