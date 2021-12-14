Left Menu

Bangladesh military delegation recalls India's efforts in the 1971 Liberation War with thankfulness

A Bangladesh military delegation, which is visiting India for the Vijay Parv celebrations, recalled India's efforts in the 1971 Liberation War with thankfulness.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2021 22:36 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 22:36 IST
Bangladesh military delegation recalls India's efforts in the 1971 Liberation War with thankfulness
Major General Kamrul Hasan (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Bangladesh military delegation, which is visiting India for the Vijay Parv celebrations, recalled India's efforts in the 1971 Liberation War with thankfulness. The military delegation is headed by Major General SM Kamrul Hasan. "The syllabus of our military institutions, as well as the educational institutions, adequately reflects the history of the liberation war. The history of the liberation war in 1971 is not complete without the story of the Indian side," said Major General Kamrul Hasan of the Bangladesh Army

"The young generation of Bangladesh remembers it with gratefulness. They also look forward to furthering our relations in the days to come," said Major General SM Kamrul Hasan, Bangladesh Army. Another member of the delegation, Subedar Major Basheer also thanked India for its efforts in securing the freedom of Bangladesh.

Haji Noor Uman who was a part of the Mukti Bahini thanked India's contribution in the Liberation War Retired Lt Colonel KHS Shekawat who participated in the war from the Indian side mentioned that India's victory was possible with the detailed planning of the war since 1969 which made the victory possible. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

 Uganda
2
How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Using Mobile Apps

How Borgfy is Transforming SMB and Startups Within Digital Transformation Us...

 India
3
Five-star Hyderabad thrash NorthEast Utd in dominating display

Five-star Hyderabad thrash NorthEast Utd in dominating display

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to track COVID-19 cases; Australia shortens wait time for COVID-19 booster doses as Omicron cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to test AI-powered facial recognition to tr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021