Bangladesh military delegation recalls India's efforts in the 1971 Liberation War with thankfulness

A Bangladesh military delegation, which is visiting India for the Vijay Parv celebrations, recalled India's efforts in the 1971 Liberation War with thankfulness. The military delegation is headed by Major General SM Kamrul Hasan. "The syllabus of our military institutions, as well as the educational institutions, adequately reflects the history of the liberation war. The history of the liberation war in 1971 is not complete without the story of the Indian side," said Major General Kamrul Hasan of the Bangladesh Army

"The young generation of Bangladesh remembers it with gratefulness. They also look forward to furthering our relations in the days to come," said Major General SM Kamrul Hasan, Bangladesh Army. Another member of the delegation, Subedar Major Basheer also thanked India for its efforts in securing the freedom of Bangladesh.

Haji Noor Uman who was a part of the Mukti Bahini thanked India's contribution in the Liberation War Retired Lt Colonel KHS Shekawat who participated in the war from the Indian side mentioned that India's victory was possible with the detailed planning of the war since 1969 which made the victory possible. (ANI)

