Jamiat chief meets Saudi envoy, flags concerns over 'allegations' levelled against Tablighi Jamaat

Prominent Muslim body Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind's chief Maulana Arshad Madani met Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to India Saud Bin Mohammed Al-Sati and conveyed concerns over the ''allegations'' levelled by that country's Ministry of Islamic Affairs against the Tablighi Jamaat, the Jamiat said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Jamiat said that Madani during his meeting with the Saudi Ambassador to India said that the statement of Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Islamic Affairs regarding Tablighi Jamaat has become a cause of ''great concern'' for Muslims all over the world.

Tablighi Jamaat is attached with the Deobandi school of thought, so it is also a matter of concern for Dar-ul-Uloom Deoband and Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, the statement said.

The ''allegations'' levelled by the Islamic Affairs Ministry against Tablighi Jamaat are ''very painful'' not only for the Tablighi Jamaat but also for all Muslims, the statement said.

''We wanted to convey our grievances and feelings to the Minister of Islamic Affairs through the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and to inform him about the difficulties and worst consequences that could come to the Muslims as a result of his statement,'' the Jamiat said.

Madani said the Saudi government's views on Tablighi Jamaat is its internal matter but the allegations levelled against Jamaat was a matter of concern for all Muslims.

Madani handed over a letter to the Ambassador for the Ministry of Islamic Affairs conveying the Jamiat's sentiments, it said.

Saudi Arabia has banned the Tablighi and Da'wah group, also known as Al Ahbab, calling it ''danger to society and one of the gates of terrorism''.

However, it was unclear if the government's tweets were directed at the Tablighi Jamaat group. Muslim organisations and clerics in India have reacted over reports of Saudi Arabia's reported ban on Tablighi Jamaat.

