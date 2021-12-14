Left Menu

Seven JJMP militants arrested from Palamu

PTI | Medininagar | Updated: 14-12-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 22:42 IST
Seven cadres of the banned Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP) were arrested in Palamu district on Tuesday, police said.

They were arrested from Khajuri village in Panki police station area where they had assembled, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Lesliganj) Alok Kumar Tuti said.

Though no firearm was recovered from them, they were wanted in several cases, he said. They are being interrogated and a further investigation is underway, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

