Seven JJMP militants arrested from Palamu

Seven cadres of the banned Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP) were arrested in Palamu district on Tuesday, police said.

They were arrested from Khajuri village in Panki police station area where they had assembled, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Lesliganj) Alok Kumar Tuti said.

Though no firearm was recovered from them, they were wanted in several cases, he said. They are being interrogated and a further investigation is underway, he added.

