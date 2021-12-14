UAE threatens to pull out of $23 bln F-35, drone deal with U.S.- WSJ

The United Arab Emirates is threatening to pull out of a $23 billion deal to buy American-made F-35 aircraft, Reaper drones and other advanced munitions, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/united-arab-emirates-threatens-to-pull-out-of-23-billion-f-35-drone-deal-with-u-s-11639491997?page=1 on Tuesday.

The Gulf ally complained that U.S. security requirements were too onerous, the report said, citing American officials. The UAE foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The UAE signed an agreement with the United States to purchase 50 F-35 jets and up to 18 armed drones, people familiar with the situation told Reuters https://www.reuters.com/article/usa-emirates-f35-int/uae-signs-deal-with-u-s-to-buy-50-f-35-jets-and-up-to-18-drones-sources-idUSKBN29P2C0 in January. At the Pentagon, spokesman John Kirby said the United States' partnership with the UAE was more strategic and complex than a weapons sale and Washington was committed to working with Abu Dhabi to address their questions.

"We will always insist, as a matter of statutory requirements and policy, on a variety of end use requirements," Kirby said. He added that a meeting between U.S. and UAE officials at the Pentagon later this week was set to be about broad topics but anticipated that the weapons sale would come up.

Kirby referred questions about details of specific arms sales to the State Department. A State Department official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said that the Biden administration was committed to the proposed sales of the F-35 aircraft along with the MQ-9B and munitions.

"We are hopeful that we can work through any outstanding issues," the official said. F-35 contractor Lockheed Martin Corp referred requests for comment to the U.S. and UAE governments.

The UAE, one of Washington’s closest Middle East allies, had long expressed interest in acquiring the stealthy F-35 jets made by Lockheed Martin, and was promised a chance to buy them in a side deal when it agreed to normalize relations with Israel in August 2020. On Dec. 4, a UAE defence ministry official said that a deal to purchase French Rafale fighter jets would complement the Gulf country's planned deal to buy the F-35 warplanes and was not a replacement for them.

