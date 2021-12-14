Slain TTP commander served in Karachi Police for 9 years: Report

A top commander of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), who was killed in Afghanistan's Khost province recently, had served for nine years in the Karachi Police before he was dismissed from the service, a media report said on Tuesday.

According to ‘Daily Jang’ online newspaper, Daud Mehsood was killed by unknown assailants a few days back in the area of Galla Camp in Khost.

The interesting part is that Daud served in the Karachi Police for nine years from 2004 to 2013 before he was dismissed from service.

''Not only was he was listed in the Sindh police red book but was also among the top most wanted criminals of the Sindh Counter Terrorism Department,” the report said.

The report said that after being dismissed from the police force, Daud alias Langra went to Afghanistan and was known to be very close to the TTP Commander, Hakimullah Mehsud.

He also joined the terrorist origination Daesh or ISIS.

According to the red book, Daud was a top commander of ISIS (Daesh) in Pakistan and supervised several terror attacks on security forces and citizens.

