UPSC aspirant held for stealing diamond ring from jewellery showroom in Delhi

A 27-year-old UPSC aspirant was arrested after a chase for allegedly stealing a diamond ring from a jewellery showroom in Delhi's Connaught Place area, police said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Praveen, a resident of Rohtak in Haryana, they said.

On Monday, Lalit Dhiman, the manager of a well-known jewellery showroom in Connaught Place filed a complaint alleging that the accused stole a diamond ring worth Rs 60,000 to Rs 70,000 from the shop and tried to flee, the police said.

CCTV footage from the showroom went viral on social media. In the video, Praveen is seen sitting inside the showroom while a saleswoman is showing him some jewellery articles. When the woman leaves the counter for a while, the accused picks the ring and puts it in his pocket.

In another video, the accused is seen running while he is being chased by police. He tries to escape after jumping over a fence but is nabbed by a policeman.

According to police, the showroom staff was checking the jewellery and found that a ring was missing. The staff stopped Praveen for questioning and called the police.

The accused tried to flee but was arrested by Beat Constable Rajender after a chase of around 50 metres. During the chase, Rajender sustained an injury to his left leg and was sent to the hospital for treatment, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav said.

During interrogation, Praveen revealed that he was preparing for UPSC examination in Mukherjee Nagar and stole things to fulfil his daily needs, he said.

The stolen ring was recovered from Praveen's possession, the police said.

