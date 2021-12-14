Left Menu

Allahabad HC directs police to ensure rescue, production of minor girl kept in illegal confinement

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 14-12-2021 23:52 IST | Created: 14-12-2021 23:45 IST
Allahabad HC directs police to ensure rescue, production of minor girl kept in illegal confinement
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday directed the police to take necessary action to rescue a minor girl being kept in illegal confinement by two youths from a different community and produce her before it on December 23.

Expressing anguish over the police's response in the matter, Justice Vikas Kunvar Srivastav of the Lucknow bench of the high court passed the order on a habeas corpus petition moved by the girl's mother, Seema Mishra.

The petitioner alleged that Waris and Fareed have kidnapped her 15-year-old daughter and kept her in illegal confinement.

An FIR was lodged in this connection at Para police station in Lucknow, but till date she has not been set free.

In the previous hearing on the case on November 27, the high court had directed the Para police station SHO to appear before it along with the minor girl.

As the matter came up for hearing on Tuesday, a sub-inspector appeared in the court instead of the SHO and tried to convince the bench that the police were making efforts to trace the girl and Waris, but they were not traceable.

''It seems that tracing of Waris with the minor detenue is beyond the capacity of SHO, Para or he is not interested in making compliance with the (previous) order,'' the judge said and directed the Director General of Police and the Commissioner of Police of Lucknow to ensure recovery of the minor girl and her production in the court on December 23.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors

Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna to produce millions of mRNA vaccines in Australia; California to reinstitute statewide mask mandate amid rise in COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna to produce millions of mRNA vaccines in Austral...

 Global
3
Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platform for youth

Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platfor...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; Vaccines appear weak at blocking Omicron infection; shots may reduce long COVID burden and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021