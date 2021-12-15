Left Menu

UPDATE 4-Fuel truck explosion in Haiti kills at least 50

At least 50 people were killed when a fuel truck exploded in a street in Haiti's second-largest city Cap-Haitien during the night, the city mayor said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 15-12-2021 00:11 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 00:11 IST
UPDATE 4-Fuel truck explosion in Haiti kills at least 50

At least 50 people were killed when a fuel truck exploded in a street in Haiti's second-largest city Cap-Haitien during the night, the city mayor said on Tuesday. The local hospital was stretched trying to treat the many injured, Mayor Yvrose Pierre told Reuters.

"So far the situation is critical because there are already about 50 dead bodies," she said. "We need human resources, and also material resources, namely, serum, gauze, and anything that can be used in case of serious burns." The total number of injured was not yet known.

The truck carrying gasoline overturned around midnight in the area of Samari on the eastern end of Cap-Haitien, according to local media. Fuel deliveries across Haiti only resumed last month after a blockade by gangs who for nearly a month prevented trucks from loading at the main fuel ports. Many businesses were forced to shut down.

As rescue workers cleaned up in the aftermath of the explosion, bodies covered in white sheets lay on the ground before they were loaded on to trucks to be taken away. The blast also damaged the fronts of houses and shops in the street and charred motorbikes and cars, Reuters journalists said.

"I learned, with desolation and emotion, the sad news of the explosion, last night, in Cap-Haitien, of a tanker truck which transported gasoline," Prime Minister Ariel Henry wrote on Twitter. The government declared three days of mourning for the dead.

The United Nations office in Haiti said it stood ready to help the national authorities in its response, and offered its condolences to the families of the victims. Gangs have grown more powerful since the July assassination of President Jovenel Moise, which created a political vacuum and allowed criminal groups to expand their territory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors

Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna to produce millions of mRNA vaccines in Australia; California to reinstitute statewide mask mandate amid rise in COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna to produce millions of mRNA vaccines in Austral...

 Global
3
Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platform for youth

Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platfor...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; Vaccines appear weak at blocking Omicron infection; shots may reduce long COVID burden and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021