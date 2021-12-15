Left Menu

Traffic police sergeant helps woman get back luggage left in taxi

A Traffic Police sergeant of Kolkata helped a woman of Raniganj in Paschim Bardhaman district in getting back her luggage which she had left in a yellow taxi after shopping for her wedding, a senior officer said on Tuesday.The woman went on shopping on Monday and left one bag and a suitcase in the taxi which she had taken to go to Minto Park from Tollygunge, the officer from Bhawanipore Police Station said.She realised that she had left her belongings in the taxi and approached us.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-12-2021 00:14 IST
“She realised that she had left her belongings in the taxi and approached us. Our officers went through footage of CCTVs and after a rigorous search located the taxi. The driver returned the lost items. Traffic Seargent Biplab Mondal should be thanked for all the efforts he took,” he said.

It was quite a Herculean task as the taxi had been sold by the original owner, Mondal said.

''I had to spot the first owner and then through him the current owner and then the driver. He was asked to return the suitcase and the bag which he handed over to Bhawanipore police station,” he said.

All the belongings of the woman inside the bag as well as in the suitcase were intact, he added.

