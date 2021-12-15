Left Menu

EU states reassert membership promise to six Balkan states

The Balkan states include Serbia, Kosovo, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Montenegro, Albania and North Macedonia. "The Council reaffirms its commitment to enlargement, which remains a key policy of the European Union," the bloc's 27 European affairs ministers said in a policy statement.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 15-12-2021 00:27 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 00:27 IST
EU states reassert membership promise to six Balkan states
  • Country:
  • Belgium

European Union governments reaffirmed on Tuesday their promise to allow six Balkan countries to one day join the bloc, nudging the EU towards finally opening talks with North Macedonia and Albania. For over a year, the EU's plan to build a "ring of friends" from Ukraine to Tunisia by offering closer ties, trade and aid has been paralysed, in part because European politicians fear a backlash over migration. The Balkan states include Serbia, Kosovo, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Montenegro, Albania and North Macedonia.

"The Council reaffirms its commitment to enlargement, which remains a key policy of the European Union," the bloc's 27 European affairs ministers said in a policy statement. "The Council reiterates the EU's unequivocal support to the European perspective of the Western Balkans," the bloc added. A year ago, EU governments were unable to agree upon a statement that was due to boost the EU's strategy to bring in the six membership hopefuls.

Negotiations on a common EU position were also fraught this year as EU states worried about repeating the rushed accession of Romania and Bulgaria in 2007 and the poorly managed migration of eastern European workers to Britain that turned many Britons against the EU. Bulgaria's new government, which was approved on Monday, must still lift its predecessor's veto on North Macedonia starting EU membership talks and resolve a dispute over history and language. Albania's progress is formally tied by the EU to North Macedonia.

"The Council looks forward to the holding of the first intergovernmental conferences with the Republic of North Macedonia and with Albania as soon as possible," the statement said, referring to membership talks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors

Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna to produce millions of mRNA vaccines in Australia; California to reinstitute statewide mask mandate amid rise in COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna to produce millions of mRNA vaccines in Austral...

 Global
3
Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platform for youth

Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platfor...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; Vaccines appear weak at blocking Omicron infection; shots may reduce long COVID burden and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021