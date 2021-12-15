UK lawmakers approve COVID-19 passes for some venues in England
Reuters | London | Updated: 15-12-2021 00:34 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 00:34 IST
British lawmakers on Tuesday approved the introduction of COVID-19 passes to enter some venues and events in England, despite strong opposition from many of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives.
Lawmakers voted by 369 to 126 in favour of the introduction of a certificate of vaccination, or proof of a negative COVID-19 test to enter venues such as night clubs, or for large events.
