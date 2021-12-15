20-year-old private tutor stabbed to death in Delhi

A 20-year-old private tutor was stabbed to death and his friend injured during a fight with some people in northwest Delhi's Mangolpuri area on Tuesday evening, police said.

According to the police, they received information around 8.20 pm about the fight and that two injured persons had been taken to the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital.

A police team which reached the hospital was informed that Amardeep, a resident of Mangolpuri, had been declared dead on arrival while his friend Sagar was undergoing treatment, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Parvinder Singh said.

Both Amardeep and Sagar sustained stab injuries. Sagar is also a private tutor.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the duo were going to meet their friend when they had a fight with three unidentified persons over some issue, the police said.

Efforts are being made to identify and trace the accused, DCP Singh said.

