Left Menu

20-year-old private tutor stabbed to death in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2021 00:36 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 00:36 IST
20-year-old private tutor stabbed to death in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

A 20-year-old private tutor was stabbed to death and his friend injured during a fight with some people in northwest Delhi's Mangolpuri area on Tuesday evening, police said.

According to the police, they received information around 8.20 pm about the fight and that two injured persons had been taken to the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital.

A police team which reached the hospital was informed that Amardeep, a resident of Mangolpuri, had been declared dead on arrival while his friend Sagar was undergoing treatment, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Parvinder Singh said.

Both Amardeep and Sagar sustained stab injuries. Sagar is also a private tutor.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the duo were going to meet their friend when they had a fight with three unidentified persons over some issue, the police said.

Efforts are being made to identify and trace the accused, DCP Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors

Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna to produce millions of mRNA vaccines in Australia; California to reinstitute statewide mask mandate amid rise in COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna to produce millions of mRNA vaccines in Austral...

 Global
3
Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platform for youth

Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platfor...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; Vaccines appear weak at blocking Omicron infection; shots may reduce long COVID burden and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021