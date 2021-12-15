Almost 100 UK Conservatives rebel against PM Johnson over COVID-19 passes
Almost 100 Conservative lawmakers on Tuesday rebelled against the British government in a vote over the introduction of COVID-19 passes to enter some venues and events in England.
Parliament approved COVID-19 passes by 369 to 126, but 96 of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives voted against the measure and two further Conservatives acted as tellers on the 'no' side of the vote.
